[New Tang Dynasty News, Beijing Time, November 17, 2022]Hello everyone, welcome to Global News. On Wednesday (November 16), the closing day of the G20 summit, the video of the dialogue between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau outside the venue was exposed by overseas media, and the Chinese Communist Party’s “Wolf Warrior” diplomacy once again became the focus of public opinion.

Xi Jinping, President of the Communist Party of China: “Everything we talk about is disclosed in the newspapers, which is inappropriate!”

At the closing ceremony of the G20 summit, Xi Jinping criticized Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau face to face through an interpreter, and this scene was fully filmed by Canadian reporters at the scene, and the video quickly spread on Twitter. “Threat” has also appeared in major media.

Xi Jinping: “Otherwise, the result will be hard to say.”

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau: “In Canada, we believe in free, open and frank dialogue, and we will continue to do so. We will continue to seek constructive cooperation, but we will disagree on some things.”

In this informal and “improvised” conversation, although Xi Jinping was smiling, his language was sharp, which was far from the usual image “well-designed” and “whitewashed” by the CCP’s official media.

Yokogawa, an expert on China issues: “Looking at this conversation, you can see where the style of the CCP diplomats comes from. On the surface, it is true that Xi lacks diplomatic etiquette, but it also reflects a commonality among senior CCP officials, that is, If you can’t respect others equally, including your opponents, you can’t respect yourself.

The reason why Xi Jinping was “unceremonious” to Trudeau this time was that the Canadian media reported the content of the conversation between the two the day before.

Canada’s “National Post” (National Post) quoted government sources on Tuesday (15th) as saying that during the brief, informal talks with Xi Jinping outside the G20, Trudeau was concerned about the CCP’s espionage activities in Canada and ” “Interference” in Canadian elections, among other issues, raised “serious concerns.”

And Xi Jinping is quite dissatisfied that the content of the speech can be “leaked” to the media.

Yokogawa: “The CCP operates everything in a black box, and diplomacy is the same. Everything needs to be published by Xinhua News Agency. What is released has nothing to do with the real content, but only with what the party wants the public to know. Therefore, it is believed that dialogue between leaders of different countries , secrecy is the default, while Western countries, relatively speaking, openness is the default.”

Since the Canadian police arrested Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou in 2018 at the request of the U.S. Department of Justice, Canada-China relations have been at a freezing point. A series of incidents have followed, including the CCP’s seizure of Canadian hostages, Canada’s ban on Huawei’s 5G, and the constant rumors that Espionage turmoil, etc., have continued to worsen the relationship between the two countries.

This is the first meeting between Xi Jinping and Trudeau in three years. Unexpectedly, the “ice breaking” failed, but unexpectedly exposed the true nature of the CCP as a “wolf warrior”.

