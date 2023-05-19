Home » Denver beat the Lakers Nikola Jokic dominated | Sports
A great game of players who should be the biggest support for Nikola Jokić.

Source: Profimedia

Denver basketball players are only two wins away from the NBA finals! The team of Serbian center Nikola Jokić defeated the Los Angeles Lakers (108:103) and in the second match of the finals of the Western Conference, they preserved the advantage of the home field and transferred the pressure to the rival who will be the host in the next two meetings.

The second match in the series was the doctoral dissertation of Nikola Jokić, who was again one of the best players on the floor. On his wings, Denver melted the advantage of the Lakers on several occasions during the second and third quarters, but even Nikola couldn’t do it alone. It was dramatic until the last stretch Jamal Murray “appeared” and finally started hitting after shooting for three quarters – for a big win for the team from Colorado.

Nikola Jokić finished the match with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 12 assists, and it is interesting that he did not score points in the last part. That part of the match belonged entirely to Jamal Murray, who finished the match with 37 points of which he even scored 24 when the second match of the final in the West was breaking. Impressive, but also appropriate after Denver “waited” for him to shine in the most important matches for several years.

Murray managed to steal the glory, but Nikola kept the match under control for the most part. First, at the end of the second quarter, with points and passes, he reduced the deficit, which was already in double digits, and with assists in the third quarter, he once again brought Denver back into the game. They didn’t help the Lakers in addition to the basketball player from Denver in such a good mood LeBron James and Austin Reaves with 22 points eachRui Hachimura with one less and Anthony Davis who added 18. Watch the best details of the match:

The second match of the West Finals.
Izvor: Youtube/Free Dawkins

