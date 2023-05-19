FC Bayern – News and rumours: Ex-FCB official defends Hasan Salihamidzic

Ex-Bayern official Michael Reschke has vehemently defended sports director Hasan Salihamidzic. Meanwhile, technical director Marco Neppe is also being put to the test at FC Bayern. The news and rumors from Munich.

© getty FC Bayern – rumor: Marco Neppe in conversation at Tottenham Hotspur The rumor mill about possible transfers at FC Bayern is gradually starting to bubble. But that no longer only applies to the team. Loud kicker change should also be possible among officials. We’re not talking about the board of directors around Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic – a decision is expected here at the notorious supervisory board meeting at the end of May – but about technical director Marco Neppe. According to the report, this should also be put to the test. He is considered one of the most important people when it comes to squad planning and is also set to be questioned this summer. In addition, there is apparently interest in him at Tottenham Hotspur, who is probably looking for a successor after the ban on sports director Fabio Paratici from his Juventus days. How concrete this interest is, however, is still unclear. However, the specialist magazine reports in this context that due to this personnel situation in Munich, unlike other top European clubs, no specific transfer activities have yet taken place and that the management situations should first be clarified.

© getty FC Bayern – News: Michael Reschke defends Hasan Salihamidzic Michael Reschke, who worked as technical director for FC Bayern from 2014 to 2017, has vehemently defended sports director Hasan Salihamidzic against the constant criticism of his work. See also Milan-Investcorp, Scaroni: "I don't know about any critical issues. Two offers at stake" “I think the criticism that often comes up against him is completely exaggerated and wrong,” said Reschke in the podcast “Die Bayern-Woche”. Sport1. It has “nothing to do with the fact that I like him and he’s a fine guy,” said Reschke and continued: “Hasan just does a very good job for Bayern Munich. There’s no question about it!” Reschke thinks highly of Salihamidzic and his successor as technical director, Marco Neppe: “They made their contribution to Bayern Munich winning the Champions League.” And they had “made many interesting transfers”. The Bosnian in particular “made decisions that were extremely unpopular because he had a conviction – as he did when he changed coaches”. “Hasan is not acting in a populist manner, but to the best of his knowledge and belief.” However, Reschke gave no concrete examples for his statements.