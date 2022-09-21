Home World Despising SCO, German chancellor ‘angry’ at NATO ally Turkey’s attempt to join
World

Despising SCO, German chancellor ‘angry’ at NATO ally Turkey’s attempt to join

by admin
Despising SCO, German chancellor ‘angry’ at NATO ally Turkey’s attempt to join

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz despises the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and is “exasperated” that NATO ally Turkey is trying to join.

“This is not an organization that makes an important contribution to the goal of promoting good global coexistence,” Scholz told the media after meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday (September 21, 2022).

He added, “So I’m annoyed at this (Turkey’s move). But in the end it’s important that we come to a consensus to make sure that the Russia-Ukraine war doesn’t work out.”

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend NATO summit in June 2021 (Reuters)

Erdogan, who attended the China-Russia-led Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit last week as the head of a “dialogue partner”, said Turkey would apply to formally join the organization.

Turkey is a member of NATO dominated by the United States and Western countries, but the leaders of China and Russia have made it clear that they want the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to be an important force against the Western world.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. (September 16, 2022)

Chinese leader Xi Jinping attends the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan. (September 16, 2022)

Last week, Chinese leader Xi Jinping attended the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Uzbekistan’s historic city of Samarkand on his first foreign trip in nearly three years, during which he sought to push for a “global security initiative” aimed at countering the West. “.

SCO observer Iran announced at the end of the summit that it had formally signed an agreement to join the organization and called on the organization’s member states to help Iran circumvent Western sanctions.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was established in 2001 and its founding members are China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan, but the agenda is largely controlled by China and Russia. In 2017, the organization accepted India and Pakistan as members.

With the entry of Iran, the SCO will have nine member states, with a total population of 40% of the world‘s total and 30% of the world‘s GDP. It is currently the world‘s largest regional organization.

Other countries with observer status are Afghanistan, Belarus and Mongolia. In addition, the SCO has six “dialogue partners”, which are Azerbaijan, Armenia, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Turkey.

It is believed that Belarus is close to formally signing the membership documents, and Qatar and Saudi Arabia may also join the group.

But observers say some of the Central Asian countries that co-founded the SCO and India and Pakistan do not want to position the organization as an anti-Western bloc.

See also  Lady Huawei, who has been detained for three years in Canada, could soon return to China

You may also like

At least one dead in Ebola outbreak in...

Tunis, off to the “queer” film festival in...

Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Urge the US to...

Benjamin Giorgio Galli killed in Kharkiv, the consul...

Saunas closed in Sweden due to expensive energy

Ukraine war: Four Russian-occupied territories plan referendum in...

China to conquer Latin America

Adhering to the “Shanghai Spirit” and promoting the...

Putin gives in to the “hawks” and orders...

Putin’s speech on mobilization: what it means for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy