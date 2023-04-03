Redzep spoke out immediately before the incident, and it is suspected that this has something to do with the brutal attack on him.

Novi Pazar singer Redžep Režepović, known by the nickname Lepi, was beaten last night around 11.30 pm in Njegoševa Street in Novi Pazar. The attack is suspected to be the result of an earlier conflict. It is not yet known whether the police intervened.

On his social networks, Redzep announced himself immediately before the incident, and it is suspected that this has something to do with the brutal attack on him.

“Dear, SS, a legally convicted criminal whose muzzle I broke a few months ago, started stalking me on the street again. I’m asking the competent authorities to solve this problem. Be a man, stop the girl’s mom’s car, then tell me what’s bothering you, bastard. She sucks that I kicked her out of the apartment for theft, fraud, drug addict, drug dealer, thief and fraudster, why are you looking for her, she lives in the next street. I’ll help you solve the problem, not jump on me like a grasshopper and you’re wandering around the street,” it says in the aforementioned post on Facebook.

This singer from Novi Pazar has been in conflict with certain officials from PU Novi Pazar for a long time, he even got into a physical fight with one of them, and the fight is not a consequence of that conflict, but it is about another person who also works at PU Novi Pazar, writes the Sandžak Bosna portal.

