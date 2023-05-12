Details of the massacre at the Vladislav Ribnikar school, the mother does not visit her son Info

The boy (13) who is suspected of the massacre at the “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School is in a special ward at the Clinic for Neurology and Psychiatry for Children and Youth, and his mother allegedly did not even ask him to go see him, the media reports.

“He is housed at the Clinic and is being looked after by doctors who monitor his condition daily, and the facility is under the supervision of the Criminal Police Department. None of his closest family ever came to visit him, nor did they express a desire to do so. His father is in detention, so he doesn’t even have the opportunity to see him, and his mother never left, nor did she ask to go to him“, says a source close to the boy’s family.

The only person who was at the Clinic for Neurology and Psychiatry for Children and Youth is the boy’s cousin. She was not visiting, but came to hand over things for him to the employees.

New details of the massacre at “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School

They are also known the latest details of the massacre. The suspected boy went to the school yard after making a check that he had killed everyone. The only thing the boy who is suspected of the massacre asks is “Do people admire him and is he popular?“.

“He, when everyone ran away and was only killed, with a weapon and a backpack went out of the window into the school yard, where he was arrested a few minutes later. He went outside, called the police and was on the phone with the 192 operator, who was always there for him. told him how to behave until the police came. He talked to him and gave him instructions. The boy disarmed himself“, says a source familiar with the investigation.



To remind, representatives of class VII-2 at “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School proposed seven requests on Wednesday, May 10. President of the Council of Parents Igor Đorđević presented these demands at a press conference, and yesterday a meeting was held in the Government of Serbia between representatives of the Council of Parents and the Council for the Prevention of Peer Violence, which was formed by the Government of Serbia yesterday. According to Đorđević, the Government of Serbia has promised to fulfill all demands.

Requests of the Council of Parents of “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School

Igor Đorđević, president of the Council of Parents of “Vladislav Ribnikar” Elementary School, announced seven proposals from representatives of department VII-2 at a press conference on Wednesday, May 10. This department was the most affected by the tragedy that happened on Wednesday, May 3, and the Parents’ Council made seven proposals that will help students, parents and school employees. According to him, the Council of Parents also has the support of school representatives. Teachers will assess whether to enter the classrooms or stay in the school yard.

We demand a reconstruction of the event and an explanation of how it happened and how the investigation is going and at what stage it is. We ask that the parents be professionally explained what will happen to the boy, because the children fear that he will be at large. A team of psychologists and psychiatrists who will regularly work with the children of class VII-2 without the participation of the school psychologist in order to ensure impartiality. If it is decided to continue the school year for the children of class VII-2, a way must be found so that they do not enter the main entrance and have classes in one of the classrooms at the small entrance. We propose a complete renovation of the school by September. We provide complete support to the teaching staff. We demand that the responsibility of the people who published the list of children’s names that went around the world as well as pictures of parents and children be determined and that they be sanctioned.

