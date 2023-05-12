NBA, Tatum starts with 1/14 then explodes in the fourth quarter: ‘They are among the best in the world’

Jayson Tatum’s first three quarters of game-6with his Celtics on the brink of elimination, seemed to throw green-and-white fans into a panic: 1/13 shooting for him (will become 1/14 after another mistake at the start of the last period) e Boston down by two points with the Sixers. A scene already seen, a film already aired: as in game-5 (0/5 for him to start the game) and as in game-4 (1/9 in the first half). Only this time there was no more room for error, and Tatum knew it well: “I kept looking at the stopwatch and kept repeating to myself: ‘There’s still time’. I believed in it until the end”. And in the end he was right, exploded with 16 points in the fourth quarter alonesending to target three triples one more decisive than the other: that of the lead on 84-83, then another immediately after for the 87-83 and one last one to seal the victory (95-84, before Philly adds the last two points to the game). And in the interview on the pitch at the end of the game, Tatum has clear words about his two-faced game: “In all humility, I believe I am one of the best players in the world: I can struggle, the shot can’t enter me but in the end a game is long, and thanks to my teammates we managed to overcome my initial difficulties”.
The condition of his left wrist is worrying
Perhaps also due to a left wrist that hurts and that, according to Tatum himself, may require an operation in the summer. But for the moment there is still to play, and possibly there is to be done as in the fourth quarter of game 6 (closed by Tatum with 19 points and 5/21 shooting). Also thanks to the words of his coach, Joe Mazzullawhich in the midst of difficulties took its n°0 aside with usimple message: “I love you”. “I love the kind of relationship we have,” admits Tatumbut good feelings count right now: there is one game-7 to be played on Sunday at homeand a qualification still to be conquered.