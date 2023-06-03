Diamond Hill Beheading Case | The suspect used too much force, the “knife” was curved, and the corridors of the shopping mall turned into blood-Sing Tao Global Network

A horrific beheading case occurred in Plaza Hollywood in Diamond Hill. A bald man attacked with a fish knife. Two women were bloodied and severely wounded. They were sent to the United Hospital in a coma. After the 39-year-old male suspect involved was subdued by the police, the scene was a mess. The police surrounded the beheading scene for investigation. Except for a section of blood and a large number of bloody tissues left on the ground, the police seized a murder knife at the scene. It is in a bent state, which shows that the force was fierce at that time, and the scene was shocking.

A large number of police officers arrived at the scene with long shields and bulletproof vests. They uniformed the 39-year-old bald man and locked his hands on the ground. A bloody trail was left on the scene. Affected by the incident, Plaza Hollywood needed to be closed. The police closed the case Listed as “wounding” treatment, the suspect’s motive is being investigated.

Online clips showed that someone was lying on the ground in a coma, and the man by the side kept pressing for rescue. A large number of people watched, all stunned and the atmosphere tense. Another photo shows a bald man holding a woman on the ground, raising a sharp knife to stab her.

▲The murder knife seized at the scene was in a bent state.

▲The police surrounded the scene for investigation, leaving a lot of blood-stained tissues and blood on the road.

▲The police surrounded the scene to collect evidence.

