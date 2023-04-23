Home » series a empoli inter | Sport
The Nerazzurri triumphed in the championship after five matches without a win.

Izvor: CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI/ANSA

Inter is back on the winning track in Serie A!

Since March 5 and the triumph over Leće (2:0), the Nerazzurri have not known about celebrating in Serie A. In the next five rounds, there were four defeats and one draw, but Simone Inzaghi’s team showed that they did not forget to play in the domestic championship on the road Empoli:

EMPOLI – INTER 0:3 (0:0)
/Lukaku 48, 76, Martinez 88/

In the first half of May, the Nerazzurri are expecting a Champions League semi-final double-header with city rival Milan, but the results in the domestic championship in the announcement of that match did not favor the team from Meaca.

After a series of bad results, but also returning 15 points to Juventus, Inter dropped out of the group that goes through the championship to the Champions League next season, but today’s duel showed that better days could finally come for the Milan team.

There were no goals in the first 45 minutes, and then Romelu Lukaku “started” the Castellani team at the opening of the second half. Entering the last 15 minutes, the Belgian shook the home net for the second time, while the triumph was definitely confirmed by Lautaro Martinez, with a goal in the very finish.

SERIES A – 31st round

Empoli vs. Inter 0:3 (0:0)
/Lukaku 48, 76, Martinez 88/

Monca – Fiorentina (15.00)

Udinese – Cremonese (15.00)

Milan – Leće (18.00)

Juventus – Naples (20.45)

Monday:

Atalanta – Rome (20.45)

Played on Saturday:

Salernitana vs Sasuolo 3:0 (2:0)
/Pirola 9, Dia 20, Kulibali 65/

Lacio – Turin 0:1 (0:1)
/Ilić 43/

Sampdoria – Spezia 1:1 (1:0)
/Amione 23 – Green 59/

Played on Friday:

Verona – Bologna 2:1 (1:0)
/Verdi 45+6 pen, 62 – Dominez 90+4/

