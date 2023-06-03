Be a Happiness Maker in Love “If You Are the One” Male Guest “Due Song Style” Blind Date-China Entertainment Network

China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cnThe male guest who makes people happy just by looking at his appearance will appear in “If You Are the One” tonight (June 3). His attitude of “being a happy maker in love” is even more appreciated by the female guests. Another heart-warming boy appeared on the stage. The warm story between him and his mother moved the audience, and even staged a romantic “dialogue style” blind date with female guests.

Be a happy maker in love “like your like”

With eyes full of smiles and the corners of his mouth raised, the male guest Hou Ang, who makes people happy just by looking at his appearance, is a particularly optimistic person, “I will look for interesting things in my ordinary life, and it is recognized that I can inspire the atmosphere of friends around me. I don’t want to see others suffer, and I sincerely hope that everyone can always show a sincere smile and find the simple happiness in life.” In love, Hou Ang also looks forward to being a “happiness maker”, “I think the real surprise in love Instead of simply giving a gift during the festival, you should create happiness in the details of life. For example, go shopping for your favorite food on the way home from work; strawberry season is here, and I will make you a strawberry bouquet for you… “

What is good love? Hou Ang has his own standards of consideration, “My ideal love is that each other is willing to like each other’s hobbies. Although I look big, I am also willing to accompany you to buy cute blind boxes and cute succulents .At the same time, I hope you are also willing to wear sneakers to accompany me to sweat on the sports field.” The three teachers suggested: Most likely, in an intimate relationship, whether it is a lover or a couple, you want the other party to like all your hobbies. possible. However, as long as the other party cares about and likes you, Ta will show interest in at least one of your hobbies. If the other half has no interest in all your hobbies, then Ta should not like you that much.

Fengyue, Tie Mengna, Hui Sitong, Wang Ruojie and many other female guests all left the lights until the end. Fengyue’s optimism attracted Hou Ang very much, “I am an extremely optimistic girl with a always positive attitude. Things that go well will be self-digested.” In the last question session, Hou Ang asked the candidate girls: “If we hold hands, what is the first thing you want to take me to do?” Feng Yue’s answer made him even more tempted, ” We are fellow villagers, and I think we can go home and drink a bowl of spicy soup together!” Meng Fei said, “It feels like two people drinking spicy soup together is like living a life, especially with a sense of imagery and belonging.” In the end, the two can Did they hold hands successfully?

Come on stage with warmth and romance Male guests“antiphonal songMode”blind date

The male guest Wang Minghui is an original musician, and his bright voice touched the audience. “The male guest’s singing voice has a special affection, and it sings with a real and vivid sense of the picture.” As moving as the singing, there are also male guests Taking my mother to sing the warm story of traveling in China, “My mother was seriously ill two years ago. In order to let her actively receive treatment, I took my mother on a singing tour of China. A car, a guitar, we Walking and singing all the way, not only harvested the scenery along the way, but also brought more happiness. My mother’s mood is getting better and better, and her condition is getting better and better, becoming more and more sunny, full of confidence and strength!” Wang Minghui and The story of my mother singing and traveling in China has been reported by “People’s Daily” and CCTV news successively, and was even named “2022 Warm Person” by Xinhua News Agency.

When it comes to emotional topics, Wang Minghui is particularly envious of the love between his parents, “My mother has been gentle all her life, and my father has cared for her all her life. The relationship between the two is very harmonious. I also imagine my happy life in the future, that is, we may have a Lovely daughter, I teach her to sing, my lover writes the lyrics, and I compose the music. At the beginning, I already thought, ‘I don’t want to miss the time, I don’t want to miss your picture, I don’t want to miss the sunny day after the heavy rain…’After you How will I continue writing?” Immediately afterwards, the scene began a romantic “dialogue-style” blind date, and the female guest Wang Ruojie continued: “I have a fleeting time like water, and I have a green lotus that is not stained by mud, and I want to have About your confidant and confidante.” However, Zhao Qin’s answer seemed to move the male guest even more, “I want to hear your voice, I want to be your only one, with a slight smile engraved in my heart.”

The on-site “dialogue style” blind date was very romantic, but Chen Ming also suggested: “In fact, the male guest is more sensitive and shy in his heart, so he can open up a little bit. Then, he feels very poetic and romantic, but There is less smoke and fire. The male guest is a little closed in the world of music, so you can find a girlfriend who is full of smoke and fire to help him return to his daily life.” In the end, can the male guest hold hands successfully? Tonight (June 3) at 20:30, please look forward to Jiangsu Satellite TV’s “If You Are the One”!