Died Franco Nicastro, historian of Sicilian autonomy and exponent of the DC

by gds.it – ​​1 minute ago

A historian of Sicilian autonomy disappears. Franco Nicastro, who had written several essays on the most significant political experiences in Sicily and directed the research office of Sicilcassa, has died. He was 93 years old: he was born in Bivona (Agrigento) in 1930.…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Death of Franco Nicastro, historian of Sicilian autonomy and exponent of the DC appeared 1 minute ago in the online newspaper gds.it».