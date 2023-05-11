Home » Died Franco Nicastro, historian of Sicilian autonomy and exponent of the DC
Died Franco Nicastro, historian of Sicilian autonomy and exponent of the DC

Died Franco Nicastro, historian of Sicilian autonomy and exponent of the DC

A historian of Sicilian autonomy disappears. Franco Nicastro, who had written several essays on the most significant political experiences in Sicily and directed the research office of Sicilcassa, has died. He was 93 years old: he was born in Bivona (Agrigento) in 1930.…

