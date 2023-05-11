Why FC Basel is good in the European Cup and not in the league

Luck, VAR or the motivation? Why FC Basel is so much better in the European Cup than in the league Why does FC Basel manage to do outstanding things in the European Cup despite numerous disruptions and the crisis in the league? A search for clues with answers from those directly involved.

The rain gave way to the sun just in time for FC Basel’s final training session at the Stadio Artemio Franchi. Daniela Frutiger/Freshfocus

At 1:07 p.m. on Wednesday, FC Basel took off from EuroAirport towards rainy Florence. There, the Swiss European Cup figurehead will play the first leg of the semi-finals in the Conference League this Thursday from 9 p.m. A Swiss club has only reached an international semi-final twice. In 2013, FC Basel also achieved this in the Europa League, and in 1959 in the European Cup of National Champions, so did YB. But entering the final would be a novelty and historic.