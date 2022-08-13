ERIE (PENNSYLVANIA) – Two weeks ago Salman Rushdie he had presented himself to an unescorted interview. To the journalist of the German weekly Sternsurprised to see him alone, the writer had spoken of a “relatively normal” life, as if the fatwa, the death sentence issued in 1989 by Ayatollah Khomeini for “The Satanic Verses”, was buried in time. Since Friday Rushdie has been hospitalized in serious condition at the Trauma Center of Hamot Hospital, a small hospital town in red brick and steel a stone’s throw from Lake Erie, between Pennsylvania and New York.