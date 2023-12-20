Dina Boluarte on Peru’s withdrawal from the Inter-American Court: “We have no motivation to leave” – ​​La República Perú

Dina Boluarte, the President of Peru, has announced that the Republic of Peru has no intention of withdrawing from the Inter-American Court following the release of former president Alberto Fujimori.

In a statement given to MSN, Boluarte emphasized that Peru is committed to upholding its international obligations and will not be leaving the IACHR. This comes after the recent release of Alberto Fujimori, who was serving a 25-year sentence for human rights abuses and corruption during his time in office.

Boluarte also expressed her support for Fujimori’s release, stating that it is important for Peru to comply with its internal regulations. She added that the government is eager to work with the IACHR to resolve any concerns related to Fujimori’s pardon.

The decision to release Fujimori has been met with mixed reactions within Peru, with some expressing concerns about the implications for human rights and justice in the country. Boluarte’s statements indicate that the government is aware of these concerns and is willing to engage with international bodies to address them.

The news of Peru’s decision to remain in the Inter-American Court will likely be a relief to many who were worried about the country’s commitment to international human rights standards. It is also a signal that the government is willing to engage with the international community on this issue.

The story is ongoing and further developments are expected as Peru continues to navigate the aftermath of Fujimori’s release. Diario Gestión will be following the story closely and will provide updates as they become available.