Conclusions from the historic Colorado ruling that Trump is ineligible for office based on the 14th Amendment’s ‘insurrectional prohibition’

Colorado Supreme Court Rules Trump Ineligible for 2024 Election

In a historic decision, the Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that former President Donald Trump is constitutionally ineligible to run in the 2024 election due to his involvement in the January 6th insurrection. The 4-3 decision effectively removes Trump from the Republican primary in Colorado, but it is currently on hold as he appeals to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The landmark ruling is a significant blow to Trump, holding him accountable for his undemocratic behavior in attempting to overturn the 2020 election. The court found that Trump participated in the insurrection and his speech on that day was not protected by the First Amendment. The ruling also declared that the 14th Amendment’s ban on insurrectionists holding public office applies to the presidency, disqualifying Trump from running.

While this is a major setback for Trump, the reality is that he has often been able to turn legal setbacks into electoral rebounds. With his recent criminal charges in multiple jurisdictions, the former president’s position to defeat Joe Biden in 2024 is said to be stronger than a year ago.

The case now heads to the U.S. Supreme Court, where the conservative supermajority and the three justices appointed by Trump will decide whether he can remain on the ballot. The outcome of the case will have implications for the GOP primary calendar, including the Iowa caucuses set to begin in less than a month.

If Trump appeals to the Supreme Court before January 4, the Colorado ruling will be put on hold until the highest court decides whether to take up the case, significantly affecting the state’s primary ballot certification deadline. Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold said she will follow the court’s decision and include Trump’s name on the ballot until further notice.

However, the dissenting judges on the Colorado Supreme Court offer Trump some legal grounds to potentially overturn the ruling. They have raised concerns about due process and the power of Congress to enforce the ban, providing Trump with avenues for a potential victory in the U.S. Supreme Court.

The majority opinion on the case highlighted the magnitude and weight of the decision and emphasized the court’s solemn duty to apply the law without being swayed by public reaction. The case marks a significant moment in history as it forces the court to navigate uncharted territory, with the potential to impact the future of Trump’s political career.

While the outcome remains uncertain, the ruling in Colorado is a significant development in the legal battle over Trump’s eligibility for the 2024 presidential election.

