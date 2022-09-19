Home News School, three million project to secure the Cerletti institute
News

School, three million project to secure the Cerletti institute

by admin
School, three million project to secure the Cerletti institute

More than three million to secure the Cerletti Institute in Conegliano from an anti-seismic point of view. The Province of Treviso has approved in technical terms the definitive project of the seismic improvement and safety measures of Cerletti: the intervention, with a total value of 3,130,000, is co-financed by the Pnrr for 2,923,770 euros, by the Province for additional 203,229 euros and from the Ministry of Education – Guidelines 1333/2020 for the remaining 129,957 euros. Now we await the approval of the rankings by the Miur for the start of the executive planning.

The school is located in viale XXVIII Aprile, 20, in Conegliano, it is located within the green area called “Parco delle Rimembranze” and is 1.3 kilometers from the railway and bus station. concerns the headquarters of the Body A of the Institute and involves the dismantling of the current roof by removing the tiles, the brick slabs and the recovery of the purlins: once a better connection between the main structures remained, we will proceed with the construction of the new cover package.

In the central body, higher and thicker than the sides, a reinforced concrete beam will be built to be superimposed on the two masonry pillars in front of the stairs, in order to create an effective connection between the spine walls of the main body.

As regards the roofing of the auditorium, a perimeter curb will be built which generates a ring outside the masonry structures. The system of metal chains present in the different levels of the building will be subject to retensioning and reorganization, to improve its efficiency. Furthermore, the various roofs will be waterproofed with specific sheaths.

Also in the lecture hall, the works also provide for the safety of the suspended ceiling.

“As for Pittoni, the Province has approved within the deadlines set by the PMRR also the seismic improvement work of the Cerletti Body A – explains the president of the Province of Treviso – now only the approval of the Miur remains, which should arrive in the in the next few days, so we can proceed with the executive planning process. The official start of the works is scheduled for the end of 2023 ».

See also  Xiamen Tongan: Promote balanced education and build a strong education district

You may also like

21 million people are in the same boat,...

Meloni: «The left is anti-European, not us». Letta...

The Amazon belongs to everyone – International

Baoji Municipal People’s Government Portal County District News...

Flood, the protest of the traders of Senigallia:...

Zhao Yide emphasized at the video scheduling meeting...

Friuli Venezia Giulia seen from space: the photo...

Zhao Yide emphasized at the video scheduling meeting...

Unwanted calls, Privacy Guarantor: 1,700 reports in the...

Putin is the great absentee at the funeral...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy