More than three million to secure the Cerletti Institute in Conegliano from an anti-seismic point of view. The Province of Treviso has approved in technical terms the definitive project of the seismic improvement and safety measures of Cerletti: the intervention, with a total value of 3,130,000, is co-financed by the Pnrr for 2,923,770 euros, by the Province for additional 203,229 euros and from the Ministry of Education – Guidelines 1333/2020 for the remaining 129,957 euros. Now we await the approval of the rankings by the Miur for the start of the executive planning.

The school is located in viale XXVIII Aprile, 20, in Conegliano, it is located within the green area called “Parco delle Rimembranze” and is 1.3 kilometers from the railway and bus station. concerns the headquarters of the Body A of the Institute and involves the dismantling of the current roof by removing the tiles, the brick slabs and the recovery of the purlins: once a better connection between the main structures remained, we will proceed with the construction of the new cover package.

In the central body, higher and thicker than the sides, a reinforced concrete beam will be built to be superimposed on the two masonry pillars in front of the stairs, in order to create an effective connection between the spine walls of the main body.

As regards the roofing of the auditorium, a perimeter curb will be built which generates a ring outside the masonry structures. The system of metal chains present in the different levels of the building will be subject to retensioning and reorganization, to improve its efficiency. Furthermore, the various roofs will be waterproofed with specific sheaths.

Also in the lecture hall, the works also provide for the safety of the suspended ceiling.

“As for Pittoni, the Province has approved within the deadlines set by the PMRR also the seismic improvement work of the Cerletti Body A – explains the president of the Province of Treviso – now only the approval of the Miur remains, which should arrive in the in the next few days, so we can proceed with the executive planning process. The official start of the works is scheduled for the end of 2023 ».