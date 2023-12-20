Home » Karpatka cake – recipe by Alex Yakutov – video
News

Karpatka cake – recipe by Alex Yakutov – video

by admin
Karpatka cake – recipe by Alex Yakutov – video

On the eve of Christmas, various baking recipes are very popular on the Internet. Along with the usual “Napoleons” and “Medoviks”, housewives are looking for something new.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chef of “Hell’s Kitchen” Alex Yakutov offered a recipe for the well-known, but for some reason forgotten, “Karpatka” cake.

It is prepared very simply from custard dough. And the cream turns out to be very tasty, reminiscent of ice cream.

The cook notes that a very simple set of products turns out an insanely delicious cake!

They say that “Karpatka” is a Polish delicacy. But Polish and Ukrainian histories are connected, so the recipe has taken root in the Ukrainian Carpathians.

Cake “Carpathian”

Cakes:
230 ml of water
150 g of flour
0.3 tsp. salt
120 g of butter
5 eggs

Cream:
4 Art. l. starch
300 g of butter
10 gr. gelatin
20 g of vanilla sugar
700 ml milk
160 g of sugar
4 eggs

The chef showed the preparation of the delicacy on video.

And the famous Ukrainian cook Liza Glynska offered her recipe for an incredibly delicious cake that can be prepared even without an oven. According to her, only three ingredients and five minutes of time are needed.

36

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

See also  Kate Middleton, support for James in therapy: an example

You may also like

Liu Jianxin, former member and deputy director of...

Lights ride: Christmas tractors enchant the country

Conclusions from the historic Colorado ruling that Trump...

At least 118 dead and 600 injured in...

Children and young people no longer pay co-payments...

Peak and plaque in Medellín Friday, December 22,...

The Organization Department of the Central Committee of...

Sports clubs full: waiting lists for children throughout...

YSK Decision regarding local elections in the Official...

This woman suffered a miscarriage and is now...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy