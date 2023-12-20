Karpatka cake – recipe by Alex Yakutov – video

On the eve of Christmas, various baking recipes are very popular on the Internet. Along with the usual “Napoleons” and “Medoviks”, housewives are looking for something new.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chef of “Hell’s Kitchen” Alex Yakutov offered a recipe for the well-known, but for some reason forgotten, “Karpatka” cake.

It is prepared very simply from custard dough. And the cream turns out to be very tasty, reminiscent of ice cream.

The cook notes that a very simple set of products turns out an insanely delicious cake!

They say that “Karpatka” is a Polish delicacy. But Polish and Ukrainian histories are connected, so the recipe has taken root in the Ukrainian Carpathians.

Cake “Carpathian”

Cakes:

230 ml of water

150 g of flour

0.3 tsp. salt

120 g of butter

5 eggs

Cream:

4 Art. l. starch

300 g of butter

10 gr. gelatin

20 g of vanilla sugar

700 ml milk

160 g of sugar

4 eggs

The chef showed the preparation of the delicacy on video.

And the famous Ukrainian cook Liza Glynska offered her recipe for an incredibly delicious cake that can be prepared even without an oven. According to her, only three ingredients and five minutes of time are needed.

36

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram

Share this: Facebook

X

