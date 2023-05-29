Director of KBC Kosovska Mitrovica: Doctors are fighting for Dragiša Galjko’s life Info

The director of the hospital in the northern part of Kosovska Mitrovica, Zlatan Elek, said tonight that doctors are fighting for the life of Dragisa Galjko, who was shot by a member of the Kosovo police in Zvečan.

Source: Mondo/Stefan Stojanović

He pointed out that Galjak has two gunshot wounds, one in the left half of the pelvis, and the other in the left hand, and that he is in the intensive care unit after the surgery.

Elek told reporters that 52 injured patients in Zvečan sought help at the hospital today, that most of them had injuries from rubber bullets, shock bombs and tear gas.

“The other two injured who refused to be hospitalized are Dr. Dragiša Milović, deputy director of KBC, who suffered multiple injuries to the chest, back, abdomen, upper and lower extremities. Those injuries were inflicted by blows from boots and batons of KFOR soldiers. Injured is also Časlav Sofronijević, who has injuries from rubber bullets in the left groin area and bruises that are the result of blows to the chest, neck, extremities and abdomen,” specified Elek.

He added that the other patients were slightly injured and that none of them wanted to stay in the hospital for treatment.

Dozens of people were injured in the municipality of Zvečan when members of the ROSU unit and KFoOR threw stun grenades and tear gas to keep the gathered Serbs as far away from the municipality building and the city center as possible. Serbs retaliated with oysters, bottles and other objects.

(World/Srna)