What is a dirty bomb?
A dirty bomb is a radiological dispersion device that combines traditional explosives, such as dynamite, with radioactive materials. Often in English it is also called Rdd, Radiological Dispersal Deviceswhile in Italian it is also known as a “radiological weapon”.
Most dirty bombs are unable to release enough radioactive material to directly kill people or cause serious illness.
