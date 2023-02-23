Home World Disabled person saved from fire to Tommaso Natale, commendations to 118
Disabled person saved from fire to Tommaso Natale, commendations to 118

by admin
Disabled person saved from fire to Tommaso Natale, commendations to 118

by blogsicilia.it – ​​3 minutes ago

A commendation to three 118 rescuers for having saved a disabled person during a fire that broke out in recent days in a villa in Palermo. It is the recognition that the president of Seus, Riccardo Castro, has…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Disabled person saved from fire to Tommaso Natale, commendations to 118 appeared 3 minutes ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

