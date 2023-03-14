Home World “Disinformation and not appreciable polemical spirit”
World

“Disinformation and not appreciable polemical spirit”

by admin
“Disinformation and not appreciable polemical spirit”

by palermolive.it – ​​2 seconds ago

The Sicilian Region responds to the declarations of the regional deputy of the 5 Star Movement Jose Marano, who had asked for clarifications regarding the complaint to the Antitrust announced in December on the issue of expensive flights. “It is right that the…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Dear flights, the Region replies to the accusations: “Disinformation and unappealable polemical spirit” appeared 2 seconds ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=”

“,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  It is easier to get the new crown after being infected with the flu, and don’t forget personal protection after getting the flu vaccine – yqqlm

You may also like

Scrapping quater, Federconsumatori opens a door for the...

Nedović was injured in the match with Partizan...

Nemanja Nedović: We will be ready when it...

Cellnex achieves the main sustainability objectives of 2022

Jelena Karleuša in a transparent raincoat | Entertainment

Milan-Salernitana 1-1: Dia responds to Giroud, the Rossoneri...

Sinner beats Mannarino and returns to the round...

Nicole Kidman at the Oscars | Fun

Lineker reinstated by the BBC after the tweet...

today’s horoscope, Tuesday 14 March

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy