From Antonin Hajek there had been no more news for over five months: it was 2 October whenformer jumper traces had been lost. Now the federation of sci from the Czech Republic released the tragic news: Hajek has been found died in MalaysiaI had 36 years old. A talent from a very young age, despite a very serious road accident that risked leaving him paraplegic, he managed to obtain excellent results in world Cup and reach seventh place at Winter Olympics of Vancouver 2010.

Read Also Russia is back on stage. Moscow athletes readmitted to fencing competitions. In July the European Championships in Milan

In the Czech Republic it was considered a landmark of the ski jumping: his national record, 236 metres. After her career as an athlete, she had continued as a coach since 2015, until she took the lead of her country’s women’s national team. Until the difficulties of the last period and the separation from his wife. Tomas Haisla spokesman for the Czech federation, told the press that “out of respect for Antonin’s family, we will not give further information regarding the circumstances of his death”.