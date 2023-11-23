Home » Divas’ Dream Peacock Collection by Bulgari – MONDO MODA
World

Divas’ Dream Peacock Collection by Bulgari – MONDO MODA

by admin
Divas’ Dream Peacock Collection by Bulgari – MONDO MODA

The Peacock or Pavone radiates beauty and confidence through the silky nuances of its feathers in the collection Divas’ Dream Peacock da Bulgari. The bird arches its feathers in a circle – a multitude of arabesques and curves highly valued in Bulgari’s stylistic repertoire, reminiscent of the mosaic designs of the Baths of Caracalla.

Divas’ Dream Peacock Feather Marquetry pays homage to the naturally luxurious plumage of the blue peacock. Twelve spectacularly colored feathers bloom on the dial, and their “eyes” are a symbol of wisdom. These feathers are naturally eliminated by the bird and later collected. They are meticulously selected for their extraordinary colors and textures and crafted using a technique originating from Antiquity. Each feather passes through an antique metal steam machine to reveal its natural shine, and is then cut, assembled, glued and cut to form a shimmering mosaic with silky reflections.

Bulgari 2023 Divas Dream Peacock Marquetry @ Disclosure

The Divas’ Dream Peacock Mother-of-Pearl Marquetry depicts the majestic silhouette of a peacock in gold and mother-of-pearl. Its fan-shaped feathers run across the lower dial, while a tuft adorns its head, complemented by a rose gold beak. A delicate white mother-of-pearl background, engraved with textured rays, highlights the multiple symbolism of this magnificent creature, which symbolizes wealth, protection and wisdom. Diamond details evoke a starry sky. Creating this mother-of-pearl marquetry requires immense refinement due to the fragility of the material. The mother-of-pearl elements are painted on the back to introduce various shades of blue, then intricately cut and set into recesses carved directly into the dial. Flush inlays outlined in rose gold accentuate the natural iridescence of mother-of-pearl, considered the most precious gift from the sea.

Bulgari 2023 Divas Dream Peacock Jumping Hour @ publicity

See also  Representatives of fishery groups such as Fukushima Prefecture in Japan once again opposed the discharge of nuclear contaminated water into the sea - Guilong News

Like this:

Like Loading…

Posted by:

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

You may also like

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

Western leaders hit back at Macron and deny...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Operation Praetorian: MP requests preventive detention for Madureira...

Iliad launches the VoLTE service for business customers

starting from 7.95 euros per month for 150...

LIVE – River Plate vs. Boca Juniors for...

[Notice]For customers from the European Economic Area (EEA)...

Monica Lewinsky fronter kampanje for Reformation

Jacob Rothschild, banker and philanthropist of the great...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy