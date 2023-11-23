Divas’ Dream Peacock Collection by Bulgari – MONDO MODA

The Peacock or Pavone radiates beauty and confidence through the silky nuances of its feathers in the collection Divas’ Dream Peacock da Bulgari. The bird arches its feathers in a circle – a multitude of arabesques and curves highly valued in Bulgari’s stylistic repertoire, reminiscent of the mosaic designs of the Baths of Caracalla.

Divas’ Dream Peacock Feather Marquetry pays homage to the naturally luxurious plumage of the blue peacock. Twelve spectacularly colored feathers bloom on the dial, and their “eyes” are a symbol of wisdom. These feathers are naturally eliminated by the bird and later collected. They are meticulously selected for their extraordinary colors and textures and crafted using a technique originating from Antiquity. Each feather passes through an antique metal steam machine to reveal its natural shine, and is then cut, assembled, glued and cut to form a shimmering mosaic with silky reflections.

Bulgari 2023 Divas Dream Peacock Marquetry @ Disclosure

The Divas’ Dream Peacock Mother-of-Pearl Marquetry depicts the majestic silhouette of a peacock in gold and mother-of-pearl. Its fan-shaped feathers run across the lower dial, while a tuft adorns its head, complemented by a rose gold beak. A delicate white mother-of-pearl background, engraved with textured rays, highlights the multiple symbolism of this magnificent creature, which symbolizes wealth, protection and wisdom. Diamond details evoke a starry sky. Creating this mother-of-pearl marquetry requires immense refinement due to the fragility of the material. The mother-of-pearl elements are painted on the back to introduce various shades of blue, then intricately cut and set into recesses carved directly into the dial. Flush inlays outlined in rose gold accentuate the natural iridescence of mother-of-pearl, considered the most precious gift from the sea.

Bulgari 2023 Divas Dream Peacock Jumping Hour @ publicity

Like this:

Like Loading…

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira. The objective is to inform, entertain and question about art, culture, architecture, beauty, decoration, gadgets, games, gastronomy, fashion, the LGBTQIAP+ universe, tourism, among others.

Share this: Facebook

X

