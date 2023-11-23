The sixth edition of the Social Football Summit has concluded

The sixth edition of the Social Football Summit ended with record numbers. The only event dedicated to the football industry in Italy has returned to the Olimpico in Rome in 2023, with over 50 panels in which more than 150 speakers took turns. A moment of great discussion and sharing, in which over two thousand people participated.

National and international guests were the protagonists of SFS23, with the presence of the three main Italian leagues, Serie A, B and Lega Pro, but also of LaLiga, the Saudi Pro League, the MLS and clubs such as Manchester United, Ajax and Eintracht Frankfurt . Among the managers who alternated on the four stages: Giorgio Furlani, CEO of AC Milan, Tiago Pinto, DS of AS Roma, and Alessandro Antonello, CEO of Inter FC, as well as Luigi De Siervo and Lorenzo Casini, CEO and President of Lega Serie A. On the final day there were highly anticipated participations of managers and professionals such as Rafaela Pimenta, the well-known agent, Romy Gai, Chief Business Officer of FIFA and Bernd Reichart, CEO of A22 Sports Management.

The future of football to the immediately current scenarios, passing through themes of social inclusion, new competition and entertainment models, technological and digital solutions, TV rights and sustainability are the topics touched upon, never as heterogeneous as in this edition.

Sustainability was, as always, a key point of the Social Football Summit, a completely green event, careful to reduce emissions and polluting impact to a minimum.

The Football Summit Awards also returned on the evening of November 21st, which enriched the Gala evening, held at the Aquario Romano and which, among others, saw awards given to the SS Lazio midfielder, Luis Alberto, to the AC goalkeeper Milan women’s team, Laura Giuliani, and to the Head of the Technical Area of ​​US Lecce, Pantaleo Corvino.

Now the appointment moves to November 2024, for what will be the seventh edition of the Social Football Summit!

