How to get cheap flights on Black Friday?

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to find deals on flights. Airlines offer discounts of up to 50% on their fares, making it a perfect opportunity to save money on your next trip.

If you want to take advantage of the Black Friday deals to get cheap flights, here are some tips:

1. Plan ahead

The sooner you start planning your trip, the more likely you are to find the best deals. Airlines usually launch their Black Friday deals months in advance, so it’s important to keep an eye on what’s new.

In fact, in recent days airlines such as Avianca, Latam or Wingo have begun to launch offers.

2. Be flexible with your dates and destinations

If your dates and destinations are flexible, you’ll have a better chance of finding good deals, as airlines often offer more attractive discounts on flights departing during the week or to less popular destinations.

3. Compare prices

Don’t settle for the first offer you find. Compare prices between different airlines and travel agencies to make sure you’re getting the best deal possible.

4. Sign up for loyalty programs

Airlines often offer special discounts to their regular customers. If you sign up for a loyalty program, you can accumulate miles or points that you can later redeem for discounts on flights or other services.

5. Wait until the last minute

Some airlines offer last minute deals on the same day as Black Friday. If you’re willing to take a chance, you can wait until the last minute to see if you find a deal that interests you.

6. Use a flight comparator

Flight comparators are a very useful tool to compare prices quickly and easily. There are many comparators available, so you can choose the one that best suits your needs.

7. Sign up for airline newsletters

Airlines usually send newsletters to their customers with information about offers and promotions. If you sign up for their newsletters, you can stay up to date with the latest Black Friday deals.

8. Take advantage of credit card offers

Many credit cards offer rewards in the form of points or miles that can be redeemed for free or discounted flights. If you have a credit card that offers these types of rewards, you can take advantage of them to save money on your Black Friday flights.

