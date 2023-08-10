Djanmarko Poceko praises Serbia and Pešić | Sports

Djanmarko Poceko has all the nicest things to say about Serbia, Serbian basketball and Svetislav Pešić.

Serbia is defeated by of Italy in the second match of the “Acropolis Cup” in Athens by a point difference, and after Svetislav Pešić after the match pointed out that Serbia this kind of match was needed, our team was also praised by the rival coach. It is known that Djanmarko Poceko he highly appreciates Serbian basketball, and now he called the Serbian team “one of the best in the world“.

“Congratulations to Serbia, they played hard. If I may say that both teams played very well and I congratulate everyone. It was a friendly game, but I’m happy that we fought against one of the best teams in Europe and the world. Serbia is a fantastic team, led by the legend Pešić“, began Poceko.

Poceko thanked his basketball players for playing for the national team and always doing their best for the jersey with the national emblem. Especially in times when there are so many dismissals in national teams…

“We are all happy, the players are proud, they want to help each other, they like to play for the national team, which is very important in my opinion. Especially in this moment of basketball when business is everything. They play for nothing, train and fight every time they step on the field. I really appreciate that and I appreciate the players, my coaching staff and the entire federation because they give us the opportunity to do our best,” Poceko was honest.



He then pointed out that he respects Serbia a lot, and that Italian basketball players always consider Serbia a great rival. The reason? Danilović, Bodiroga, Paspalj, Rebrača…

“First, I respect Serbia a lot. All Italian players, not only now but also in the past, played with foreigners in the league, and I will mention only some of them. Danilović the first, an incredible person and an incredible player. The best player I have ever seen in my life. Bodirog, Rebrač, Paspalj… Whenever we have to play against Serbia, my players give their all and give 100 percent. Today I am very happy because we played with 12 players and all the boys gave something for the team. I’m happy because Polonara wasn’t in good shape, but he’s getting better, as is Marko Spisu. But the young people also helped a lot – Spangolo, Proćida, Diouf, Severini, and that makes me happy because we have a future as a national team,” concluded Poceko.