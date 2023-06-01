Djokovic statements after the victory over Fucevic | Sport

The Serbian tennis player spoke openly after his victory at Roland Garros

Source: Profimedia/ChrysleneCaillaud/Panoramic

Novak Djokovic defeated Marton Fučević at Roland Garros in three sets, and especially in the first set he went through serious problems with the strong wind, with the court… After the match, in a conversation with Barbara Šet and Tim Henman in the “Eurosport” studio, he explained how he felt on the field.

“It’s slippery, because the wind was blowing from the far end of the court and I was thinking about Nadal and Federer and their exhibition match in Spain, when half the court was grass, half clay. That’s how I felt today, like bambi on ice, like alone in the mud. Usually you and Barbara know that when the sun goes down the wind intensity drops, but that wasn’t the case, it’s hard to find the timing, the distance to the ball, but he played very well. I give him credit for fighting, we played an hour and a half set as if we played two different matches,” Djokovic said.

Immediately after the match, Novak thanked the audience for their energy and support on the field. “Thank you all for coming here, every year I feel a lot of energy here, I hope you had a good time. This is the first night for me in the evening session. The first set was not good for me, I don’t think it was good at all. In the second and the third one was better for me and all in all I am satisfied with the performance. He can play well on all surfaces, I was very focused on myself and what I do on the field”.

He especially apologized to the audience for his knowledge of the language. “Sorry about my French, but I wasn’t happy, I’m not happy at all with my French level, I’ve been at a basic level for years, but that’s how it is. but I can still speak enough for everyone to understand me, do you understand me?”, Nole asked, and the fans responded enthusiastically.

Ahead of Novak is a day of rest and preparation for the 3rd round match against Spaniard Alejandro Davidovič-Fokina. Two obstacles remain behind him – first in the match against the American Aleksandar Kovačević, and then this Wednesday against the Hungarian Marton Fučovič.