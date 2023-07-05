Home » Djokovic wants to play against Wavrinka at Wimbledon | Sport
World

Djokovic wants to play against Wavrinka at Wimbledon | Sport

by admin
Djokovic wants to play against Wavrinka at Wimbledon | Sport

Novak does not hide that in the match of potential rivals for the third round of Wimbledon, he will support Stan Wawrinka!

Izvor: YouTube/NBA fans

He took two Grand Slams from me, beat me in two finals! I love Sten, a great person, he does extraordinary things, he does things that not everyone can do. He had knee surgeries and is still making tennis history. We must not forget that he is a three-time Grand Slam champion. That’s something to respect after all he’s been through, and he’s still here. One of the best backhands I’ve seen, strong, complete, can play on all surfaces. I hope we play, it will be a duel of veterans!“, Novak said at the press conference and made it clear who he will be rooting for on Thursday.

Of course, everyone was interested in whether the pursuit of trophies and records puts additional pressure on him and whether it is more difficult for him to play when he knows that the whole world expects him to push the boundaries of tennis history in every match.

I don’t feel any less pressure. Every time I step on the court when it comes to a Grand Slam, I always expect more from myself. Everyone is waiting, people by the TV, live. I certainly respect that, because it gives me additional motivation to make history. It doesn’t change the way I play, I still want to create results and it makes my adventure better“, he pointed out.

At the end, he was asked about the announcement of his tennis union PTPA, which aroused a lot of interest. It is not known what the announced move will be, and the Serb did not hide his plans.

See also  What the attack on ESXi servers can teach us about ransomware

It’s nothing special. From time to time PTPA comes out with a statement about strategy, partnership. That’s the only thing I know now. Vasek and I did interviews, that’s something that will come out soon“, finished Novak.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

You may also like

In Marseille, a 27-year-old killed by a police...

Cause of death of De Niro’s grandson |...

Frattesi to Inter: the market goals of Juve,...

Covid-19 Cases Surge in Dominican Republic, Including President...

Palermo, rear-end collision at the traffic light in...

Stars will visit Spain next November

What Ljuba Aličić’s house looks like | Entertainment

60,000 fireworks light up New York for Independence...

6-year-old boy drowns in the sea in Margherita...

GATE The Iveco group company launches the new...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy