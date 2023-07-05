Djokovic wants to play against Wavrinka at Wimbledon | Sport

Novak does not hide that in the match of potential rivals for the third round of Wimbledon, he will support Stan Wawrinka!

“He took two Grand Slams from me, beat me in two finals! I love Sten, a great person, he does extraordinary things, he does things that not everyone can do. He had knee surgeries and is still making tennis history. We must not forget that he is a three-time Grand Slam champion. That’s something to respect after all he’s been through, and he’s still here. One of the best backhands I’ve seen, strong, complete, can play on all surfaces. I hope we play, it will be a duel of veterans!“, Novak said at the press conference and made it clear who he will be rooting for on Thursday.

Of course, everyone was interested in whether the pursuit of trophies and records puts additional pressure on him and whether it is more difficult for him to play when he knows that the whole world expects him to push the boundaries of tennis history in every match.

“I don’t feel any less pressure. Every time I step on the court when it comes to a Grand Slam, I always expect more from myself. Everyone is waiting, people by the TV, live. I certainly respect that, because it gives me additional motivation to make history. It doesn’t change the way I play, I still want to create results and it makes my adventure better“, he pointed out.

At the end, he was asked about the announcement of his tennis union PTPA, which aroused a lot of interest. It is not known what the announced move will be, and the Serb did not hide his plans.

“It’s nothing special. From time to time PTPA comes out with a statement about strategy, partnership. That’s the only thing I know now. Vasek and I did interviews, that’s something that will come out soon“, finished Novak.

