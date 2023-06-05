Home » DJ’s are now officially artists in Spain
World

DJ’s are now officially artists in Spain

by admin
DJ’s are now officially artists in Spain

The new and revolutionary collective agreement of the sector, approved in the corresponding resolution of the BOE of March 24, 2023goes on to consider the disc-jockeys –workers for others– “artists”, that is to say, it includes them in the same professional category as theater actors, dancers, singers, monologists and others. The agreement has been achieved after a constant claim of the AEDYP (Spanish Association of DJs and Electronic Music Producers), whose vice-president points out in a press release that “this is excellent news, which opens the way for full recognition of the DJ as a leading stage artist”.

It is a resolution of the General Directorate of Labor of the Government of Spain which is published in State Collective Agreement for Personnel in Dance Halls, Discotheques, Leisure Venues and Shows in Spain. Anyway, if you are a DJ, we also recommend that you take a look at this articlebecause perhaps it is not exactly what it seems and you will not be surprised.

See also  Australia, record hailstorm: grains as big as grapefruits

You may also like

the video with the military doing «shhhh»- Corriere...

The EU Court again rejects the Polish justice...

The development of the situation in Russia and...

The biggest political sex scandal in UK history

How are Fiat cars doing? Quality, reliability and...

“Stock up on food and fill up the...

Zlatan Ibrahimović on Marko Materac | Sport

Apple Vision Pro official at WWDC 2023: its...

“My son is on the right track, he’s...

The Callisto Protocol on offer at 35.99 Euros

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy