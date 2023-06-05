DJ’s are now officially artists in Spain

The new and revolutionary collective agreement of the sector, approved in the corresponding resolution of the BOE of March 24, 2023goes on to consider the disc-jockeys –workers for others– “artists”, that is to say, it includes them in the same professional category as theater actors, dancers, singers, monologists and others. The agreement has been achieved after a constant claim of the AEDYP (Spanish Association of DJs and Electronic Music Producers), whose vice-president points out in a press release that “this is excellent news, which opens the way for full recognition of the DJ as a leading stage artist”.