Serie A: here are the dates for the 2023-24 season

Stay alone the playoff between Spezia and Verona and then the 2022-23 Serie A season will be definitively archived. A championship in the sign of Naples who wins his third championship after 33 days of fasting and his striker Victor Osimhen who with the goal from a penalty against Sampdoria became top scorer in Serie A with 26 goals. In addition to Spalletti’s Azzurri, they go in the Champions League Lazio, and the Milanese Inter and Milan. L‘Atalanta and Rome are qualified for the next Europa League, finishing respectively in fifth and sixth place in the table. There Juventus it is seventh with 62 points and goes to the Conference League.

The dates of the next Serie A season

But it’s already time for the new Serie A season Lega Serie A has communicated the start and end dates of the next tournament: we will leave Sunday 20 August 2023 and will close on Sunday 26 May 2024. Here are all the dates in detail. It starts on Sunday 20 August 2023. National breaks on 10 September, 15 October and 19 November. Saturday 30 December championship round but without the teams involved in the Italian Super Cup. Saturday 6 January 2024 championship round. The Serie A championship ends on Sunday 26 May 2024.

Casini (Lega Serie A): “It was a very good championship”

“From a sporting point of view it was a very nice championshipNapoli are the fourth different team to have won the Scudetto in four years, but also the fourth in over 20. A very important result for increase the competitiveness of the championship“, the comment of Lorenzo Casinipresident of the Lega Serie A. “We have introduced the play-off that has disappeared in recent years and we didn’t even do it on purpose the playoff between Spezia and Veronahad been missing since the 2004-05 season. It will be played on Sunday 11 June at 8.45pm. And then I like to remember the results in Europe. Roma were unlucky in the penalty shootout, though we reached three European finalsit hasn’t happened since 1990,” said the president of Lega Serie A, a guest of Radio Anch’io Sport are Rai Radio 1.

“You Play Too Much”

“We asked the 20 member teams for availability for the stadium, and they answered positively Lecce, Udine, Florence and Reggio Emilia. We will evaluate everything with the Interior Ministry and the Security Observatory”. As for the disproportionate number of matches, Casini agrees that “you play too muchthe technicians and the players themselves say so, but it is a problem that must be faced by all the components.