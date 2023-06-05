They offer a reward for those involved in the robbery of foreigners in Medellín

The authorities are already distributing flyers in the city to find the whereabouts of criminals. All this is due to the assault suffered by several Polish citizens and which was recorded on video.

The couple was approached by criminals while they were recording on El Volador hill, the thieves attacked them from behind. in another videothe tourist covered in blood denounced the assault he suffered and asked for help to block his accounts:

“I was attacked by two men and one of them hit me on the head with a knife (…) I need to block my bank account and crazy things like that,” he said. They threatened the hikers with knives and beat the man vehemently to take away his belongings.

It is worth mentioning that, according to the latest figures shared by the tourism observatory of the Medellín Ombudsman, in the first quarter of 2023, 300 thefts of foreigners were reported in the capital of Antioquia.

Besides: Petro announces dialogue table with criminal gangs from Medellín

The assailant’s face was recorded in good definition and from now on, the authorities are looking for him by heaven and earth to answer for what happened. “We will capture it. On cameras, this subject is recorded stealing the belongings of two foreigners on Cerro el Volador. In coordination with the authorities, we are carrying out the respective investigation to find the whereabouts of the person responsible”, quotes the account of the Secretary of Security of Medellín.

“I have asked my General Acevedo for the maximum attention to find the capture of this thief. The Mayor’s Office offers a reward of up to 10 million pesos for information that allows us his immediate capture and prosecution,” said the Mayor Daniel Quintero Calle.