DLYNR per Pokémon: Exploring the Johto Region

The new one was presented on the evening of Monday 11 December capsule collection Of DLYNR entirely dedicated to Pokémon, with particular focus on second generation ones, for this reason the Pokémon chosen as the mascot of this category could only be Lugia.

But let’s see together who DLYNR is.

DLYNR, or Dolly Noire, is an Italian brand founded by a team of four boys, childhood friends, from the outskirts of Milan: Daniele Crepaldi brand manager, Gioele Castelvetere creative director, Federico Ferrero Sales Director and Alessandro Malandra CEO.

The brand was registered in 2004 but the clothing company was officially founded in 2013, born for fun, today it boasts a famous e-commerce capable of invoicing three million euros.

The new collection dedicated to Pokémon has a dedicated section on their site and is presented as follows:

Dolly Noire and Pokémon join forces again for a legendary capsule collection

We are ready to announce Exploring the Johto Region, the second chapter of our collaboration with Pokémon! Pack your bags and prepare for a journey to the enchanting Johto region, where you can meet the legendary second generation of Pokémon.

The capsule collection was previewed with a live broadcast on Twitch, from their store in Milan, on the evening of Monday 11 December.

In this live some guests connected to the Pokémon world were present, including Federic, who is somewhat of the main testimonial of their Pokémon-themed collections.

During the live broadcast (around 1600 people were connected, including us!), the items that make up the collection were revealed one by one and, once revealed, they were added to the e-commerce site, thus making them immediately available for dedicated pre-sales to the family member.

The collection consists of 16 items in total. Top items are definitely the kimono with Lugia embroidered, the sweatshirt of Charizardthe hooded sweatshirt depicting Mewtwo and trousers with the evolutionary trio: Gastly, Haunter, Gengar.

Below we find a series of T-shirts each dedicated to the following Pokémon:

Lugia, Charizard, Entei, Suicune, Raikou, Ho-ohthe Johto starters: Totodile Cyndaquil, Chikoritathe trio of Legendary Birds: Articuno, Zapdos, Moltres.

In the collection we also find “cheap” items including: a winter hat and three pairs of socks embellished with an embroidery that recalls respectively: a Megaball, an Ultraball and a Masterball.

A few hours after launch, some of the items, such as Lugia’s kimono and Charizard’s sweatshirt, have already gone sold-out, testimony to the popularity that the DLYNR brand is acquiring over time.

Therefore, if you are interested in purchasing, you should hurry and possibly go and look for the items at the sales points of the various retailers.

If you want more information or simply want to browse their store you can consult the official website below:

The collection is also on sale on Federic storewhere there are also some items linked to the first DLYNR X Pokémon collection, which have now sold out everywhere.

(https://federicstore.it/?post_type=product&s=Dlynr)

Being a big fan of the legendary Pokémon Lugia, I opted to purchase the T-Shirt depicting him, given that unfortunately the kimono had already sold out.

And what is your favorite second generation Pokémon?

Until next time!

Laura Villa

(IG: @la_casa_di_pikachu)

