“It’s worse than a nightmare,” driver Usho explains. For years he has been commuting between the southern Russian city Vladikavkaz and the Georgian capital Tbilisi, taking people from one side of the border to the other, but he says he has never seen a traffic jam like that. According to Yandex Maps, the Russian online map service, the line to get to Verhniy Lars, the only border crossing point between Russia and Georgia, now extends for more than 10 km.