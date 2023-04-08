We have all refueled at self-service at least once, if not very often, also because with today’s price increases, you save a lot.

There is a way to do it, however, which should absolutely be avoided because it could be dangerous.

Most people have at least one car in the family since with today’s rhythms it becomes impossible to rely, in many cases, on public transport. It is therefore essential to refuel.

Petrol or diesel, there is no difference, because in both cases the prices have risen. In many cases we are even over two euros per litre, making life impossible especially for those who go to work away from home, traveling kilometer after kilometer every day.

If we are in a big city, we then realize that taking public transport is a real problem. Let’s take Rome, for example, to go from one part of the city to another by public transport it can take hours and therefore the car becomes essential.

This is why we must be very careful to save as much as possible, avoiding finding ourselves having to refuel directly at the served. In some cases, in fact, self-service costs even twenty cents less per litre, compared with a decidedly significant saving from every point of view. However, there are some things to follow to avoid finding ourselves faced with problems bigger than us.

Here is the risk of getting gas alone

Apart from the unavoidable risks, fueling yourself can be a problem. First we have to get someone to teach us how to do it if we’ve never done it, to avoid making mistakes. For example, if we pay with a debit card, we must know that we are the ones who have to stop paying. Or it should be specified that we must not exaggerate with money because the risk of filling the tank and losing liters of petrol becomes important. Obviously it should be specified that if we get confused between diesel and petrol we can destroy our car.

However, the number one danger of self-service remains another. It becomes essential to avoid refueling at night. This is because the petrol stations are often in isolated areas and few people pass by at night, with the risk that the thieves can wait right at the gas station to attack us and take away our belongings and in the most serious cases even maybe harm us. Insufficient lighting also risks not attracting attention and thus leaving these criminals to work undisturbed. Not to mention the cloning of paper which becomes an even more concrete risk at night.

