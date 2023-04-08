Home Sports FSV Mainz 05 almost as good as Borussia Dortmund in the second half of the Bundesliga season
BThe match between FSV Mainz 05 and RB Leipzig on the 26th match day of the Bundesliga was overshadowed by the duel between FC Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund. But anyone who followed Rheinhessen’s performance against the Champions League participants could hardly help but be impressed. The reactions ranged from astonishment to sheer enthusiasm: With the 3-0 win in Leipzig, Mainz increased their tally to 20 points – exactly as many as they had scored in the entire first half of the season.

Mainz have now been unbeaten for seven games, the team only lost one game in the second half of the season (1:2 at Union Berlin), they are the second-best club in the second half of the season behind BVB – and before the home game this Saturday (3:30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker to the Bundesliga and on Sky) against Werder Bremen suddenly a serious candidate for a place that entitles you to participate in an international competition: So what has happened since the winter break that Bo Svensson’s team is now delivering so stable? That in Leipzig, where they had previously only recorded defeats with the exception of a draw, even without their strikers Karim Onisiwo and Jonathan Burkardt, they came up trumps and dominated their opponents in a fighting and playful way?

“Bo, the coaching team and the team drew the right conclusions from the first half of the season,” says sporting director Martin Schmidt: “The team’s ambition has grown, and now they don’t give up again after a good performance.” Svensson also shys away from the difference too many colleagues not to speak openly about the mistakes and shortcomings of individual actors, which may also inspire the ambition of the individual.

“An intelligent and funny boy”

Before the winter break, the coach was often dissatisfied even after successes, he missed consistency not only over several matchdays, but also within individual games. An example of this was the 1-0 win in Mönchengladbach, in which the goal coincided with a red card against Borussia – and Mainz couldn’t get anything together in the remaining 40 minutes and had to be happy not to lose despite being outnumbered to have.

