Do opposites attract in love | Magazine

If you’re wondering if opposites attract, here’s the answer!

Izvor: youtube/screenshot/Ashton and Mila

Some say that opposites attract – one partner is quiet and withdrawn, and the other is very communicative and sociable. Is it just a myth and what do the studies say?

It is not unknown that we can see some of such “opposite” couples among famous people. One example is singer Katy Perry (38) and actor Orlando Bloom (46), who have been married since 2019. And while Orlando is focused on a healthier lifestyle, as Katy Perry once stated, she is the complete opposite of him.

“I think a balance is needed. When you’re attracted to someone, you’re also attracted to opposites,” she said.

Also, actress Mila Kunis (39) and actor Ashton Kutcher (45) are complete opposites, as they claim. While he is very optimistic, Mila is pessimistic.

A study from the University of Michigan found that couples with different personalities were no more different from those who were “similar”. Researchers asked 1,294 couples about personality traits and their satisfaction with life and love.

The lovers were between 19 and 89 years old and were in stable relationships, and spent an average of 30 years together. Certain characteristics, such as agreeableness, openness, and disposition, were associated with greater presence of happiness. Psychologist Dr. Rebecca Weidman said yes personality effects of each partner are more closely related to relationship satisfaction than how similar two partners are in character.

(WORLD)