Home » Do opposites attract in love | Magazine
World

Do opposites attract in love | Magazine

by admin
Do opposites attract in love | Magazine

If you’re wondering if opposites attract, here’s the answer!

Izvor: youtube/screenshot/Ashton and Mila

Some say that opposites attract – one partner is quiet and withdrawn, and the other is very communicative and sociable. Is it just a myth and what do the studies say?

It is not unknown that we can see some of such “opposite” couples among famous people. One example is singer Katy Perry (38) and actor Orlando Bloom (46), who have been married since 2019. And while Orlando is focused on a healthier lifestyle, as Katy Perry once stated, she is the complete opposite of him.

“I think a balance is needed. When you’re attracted to someone, you’re also attracted to opposites,” she said.
Also, actress Mila Kunis (39) and actor Ashton Kutcher (45) are complete opposites, as they claim. While he is very optimistic, Mila is pessimistic.

A study from the University of Michigan found that couples with different personalities were no more different from those who were “similar”. Researchers asked 1,294 couples about personality traits and their satisfaction with life and love.

The lovers were between 19 and 89 years old and were in stable relationships, and spent an average of 30 years together. Certain characteristics, such as agreeableness, openness, and disposition, were associated with greater presence of happiness. Psychologist Dr. Rebecca Weidman said yes personality effects of each partner are more closely related to relationship satisfaction than how similar two partners are in character.

(WORLD)

See also  Germany, Laschet ready to leave the leadership of the CDU: "Soon a congress to decide the leadership"

You may also like

Realme GT 2 Pro, the price COLLAPSES by...

Model vents on social media: “At the Scudetto...

PLBIH Velež – Igman 3-3 | Sport

Delija stole the flag from Roma fans, now...

Work, the Messina Polyclinic selects 16 administrative collaborators

Chaos on the border between Mexico and the...

Sergio Bonelli Editore presents “Mister Evidence 2.

WINDTRE presents its initiatives for the school of...

Udinese – Tomorrow we leave for Florence: the...

New Rc cars and motorbikes on consumption really...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy