DOCUMENTS: DRNA and Salinas after other invaders in Bahía de Jobos | Agencies

The Department of Natural and Environmental Resources (DRNA) and the Municipality of Salinas issue an interdict against the violators of the Bahía de Jobos natural reserve. The head of the agency, Anaís Rodríguez Vega, announced that the interdict requests the permanent suspension of the use of the structure built within the reserve and the demolition of any structure built on the property within 30 days. The request for the interdict follows a clear message from the DRNA secretary that there will be no tolerance for the improper use of natural spaces.

The interdict is filed against a community property company composed of Pablo Vergara Ramos and Judith Agnes Rivera Díaz, residing in Bayamón. The defendants built some works within a property located in Salinas without the required permits, as per the DRNA.

The interdict aims to protect the natural reserve from further illegal construction and sends a message that any violation of environmental laws will not be tolerated.

The agency also announced that there will be more interdicts presented soon to protect Puerto Rico’s natural spaces.

