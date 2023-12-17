Putin warns that there will be problems with Finland after joining NATO

“Putin warns of ‘problems’ with Finland after NATO entry”

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a warning to Finland following its entry into the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) earlier this year. In response to Finland’s NATO membership, Putin stated that “there were no problems, but now there will be,” and declared plans to create a military district in the region. This move marks a significant change in the security landscape of northern Europe and added approximately 1,300 kilometers to NATO’s border with Russia.

The entry of Finland into NATO dealt a blow to President Putin, who has long warned against NATO expansion. Putin expressed frustration at the West’s actions, questioning the need for Finland’s NATO membership. He criticized the decision, citing the resolution of past disputes and claiming that there were no territorial issues between Russia and Finland.

The tension between Russia and Finland has been further exacerbated by recent border disputes. Following Finland’s entry into NATO, the country announced plans to install fences along its eastern border with Russia. Finland has also experienced challenges due to an influx of individuals attempting to cross the border from Russia, prompting the Finnish government to close the border.

In response to the border challenges, Finnish Prime Minister Petteri Orpo accused Russia of allowing and guiding people to the Finnish border, referring to the situation as a “Russian hybrid attack.” The ongoing border disputes and Putin’s warning have escalated tensions between Russia and Finland.

The Russian president also dismissed suggestions of potential conflict with NATO countries, emphasizing that Russia has no desire to fight with its neighbors. It remains to be seen how the situation between Russia and Finland, following the latter’s NATO entry, will develop and impact the broader geopolitical landscape.