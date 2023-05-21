Home » Dodik and Vučić drink tea Info
Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić and Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik decided to drink tea, and Vučić posted a photo of this “tea party” on his Instagram profile.

“It’s precisely 5 in the afternoon. Time for tea. It’s not entirely clear how President Dodik and I decided on tea, but it’s certain that we’re not English” – stated in the description of Vučić’s photo.

Milorad Dodik also praised the meeting on his Twitter account.

We remind you that the President of Serbia announced a large rally on May 26 in Belgrade, and the President of Srpska Milorad Dodik gave his support, saying that because of his rally, he will change his itinerary in order to reach Belgrade.

