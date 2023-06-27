Dodik on the indebtedness of the Republic of Srpska Info

The President of Republika Srpska, Milorad Dodik, said that Srpska is financially stable, that the debt level of Srpska is low, and exports are higher compared to the previous period.

“Thus, we have put an end to that type of story. We have also paid salaries in the public sector and we are ready to pay everything else within the stipulated deadlines,” Dodik told RTRS.

He pointed to the statements of some members of the opposition in the Republika Srpska who talk about the economy, but they have not shown themselves on that front and are susceptible to political corruption.

“There was a period when you could not get any information from international circles for 10-15 years. The world is not the same as it was,” added Dodik.

The President of Srpska pointed out that at the same time when Srpska went on the Vienna Stock Exchange, Montenegro borrowed at a 40 percent higher interest rate.

“We are not in the position that we did not return the money and took an additional 300 million. For all the parameters that we have, the debt level of Srpska is low. This allows us to have higher exports today compared to the earlier period, and the coverage is 83 percent. It’s the biggest coverage ever,” Dodik emphasized.

He pointed out that the system works despite the claims from the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina, whose representatives are blocking money and projects.

“You also have the distribution of funds where the Republika Srpska should receive more than 80 million from the excise tax for highways and roads, although there was an agreement on the distribution of money from a special account,” Dodik reminded.

He stated that he opposed the interventionism of the international community 15 years ago and that he was warned then that he could not change things, as was the case in the Markale case.

“Then an American, a high-ranking politician, told me that maybe I was right. He said that 450 Americans in the highest positions built their political careers on the story of Markale and the suffering in Bosnia and Herzegovina. Those politicians are slowly leaving. I believe that American Ambassador Michael Murphy he will not stay here until the end of this year,” said Dodik.

