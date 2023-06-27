Five Verona police officers arrested for violence against detainees

Drug dealer tortured and killed in the woods in Varese: 26 precautionary measures

Torture with killing of the tortured, attempted extortion, robbery, possession of weapons and crimes relating to drugs, in particular shop in the wooded areas in numerous points located in the Lombard and Piedmontese provinces. These are the crimes charged in various capacities to the twenty-six people who were arrested this morning by State Police of Varese following a major drug bust. The 26 precautionary measures (24 in prison, one under house arrest and a residence ban in Lombardy and Piedmont) were issued by the investigating judges of Busto Arsizio, Novara and Lodi. The suspects are all originally from Morocco except the driver of the group, who is Italian.

The various precautionary measures, explains the note from the State Police, were carried out with the collaboration of the Mobile Teams of Milan, Novara, Genoa, Cremona, Lodi, Piacenza, Pavia as well as with the help of crews from the Milan Crime Prevention Department. The arrests were carried out in Lombardy in the provinces of Milan, Lodi, Pavia and Cremona, and also in the provinces of Novara and Piacenza. Part of the recipients – irregular in Italy and homeless – was untraceable. An arrest was made in Germany by the police authorities of that country, activated by theItalian FAST unit (incardinated in the International Police Cooperation Service) following the issuance of the European Arrest Warrant by the GIP.

The discovery of a body in Lonate Pozzolo in May 2022

The investigations started in May 2022 with the discovery of the body of an undocumented man, probably of North African origin, abandoned half-naked in a lay-by on the roadside of the SS336 in the Municipality dthe Lonate Pozzoloswith clear signs of violence suffered.

The elements collected, through listening to dozens of subjects, observation services, telephone and environmental interceptions, acquisition and analysis of printouts, seizures, IT investigations, technical investigations and findings of the Scientific Police and other investigations and observation services in foreign territory performed coordinated by Interpol, made it possible to understand that the man killed – later identified as a 24-year-old Moroccan boy – he had been part of a group of alleged drug dealers headed by two brothers, residing in the Milan area“owners” of various drug dealing squares located in wooded areas in the provinces of Milan, Varese, Novara, Pavia and Lodi.

The drug dealer wants to start his own business: the “sgarro” is punished with death

According to what has been reconstructed so far, the motive for the torture which was followed by the boy’s death would have been the theft of drugs and money for a value of around 30 thousand euros that the killed subject had committed a few weeks earlier against the group of alleged drug dealers to which he belonged, and for which he worked with an accomplice in a wooded area straddling the Municipalities of Pombia/Oleggio/Marano Ticino, in Piedmont. With such drug proceeds from the theft the boy had tried to open “his” drug dealing square in the province of Varese, in the Laveno Mombello area.

On the basis of what was disputed, the group had succeeded in the following days in being certain of the affront suffered by the boy, and the leader had summoned him saying that he had to speak to him. The availability, in spite of himself, of the boy towards the ex “boss” would have been fatal for him: from a municipality in the province of Milan the boy would have been taken by the boss and one of his accomplices into the woods where he had stolen the drugs and the money to the group, there were other members of the group waiting for them, who would have attacked the boy accused of the theft, they would have beaten and tortured him with various tools, until his deathwhich took place after a few hours of acute suffering, at the end of cruel and prolonged violence.

His body, the police note still explains, would have been later transported at night from the wood where he was killed to the lay-by in which it was found the next morning, following a report from some passers-by.

