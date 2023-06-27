Ukraine, trench warfare filmed by helmet cameras

The images taken by the cameras on the helmets of the Ukrainian soldiers tell of the trench clashes in Bakhmut. The Kiev counter-offensive continues, but little progress has been made

The images taken by the cameras fixed on the helmets of the Ukrainian soldiers show the firefights in the trenches near Bakhmut. As stated by Kievthe video would show the 3rd army brigade simulating an attack on the 57th motorized rifle brigade of the Russian army.

The advance continues

The Ukrainian counter-offensive launched last year continues June 5th to free the territories occupied by Russia after the invasion of February 24th. Kiev’s army has said it is advancing, but progress is slow even due to stubborn Russian resistance. The territorial conquests would be, in various directions, of the order of hundreds of meters per day, for a total of 130 kilometres squares, of which 17 in the last week.

According to reports yet to be verified, Ukrainian forces crossed the Dnipro River and retook territory on the left bank of the province of Kherson. The move paves the way for a possible future advance towards Crimea, which it has occupied since 2014.

According to the channels Telegram pro-Russian, Ukrainian troops seized the village of Dachi, opposite the city of Kherson and near the destroyed bridge Antonivskyi. They have dug in and are trying to establish a beachhead, the canals said.

There have been no official comments from Ukraine’s military high command, but reports suggest that Ukrainian units are seeking to exploit new weaknesses in Russia’s defensive posture following the sabotage of the Kakhovka dam earlier this month.

In the Tweet: “The 128th Dnipro City Defense Brigade released a video footage showing combat operations near the recently liberated Rivnopil settlement on the “Velyka Novosil” front line

Meanwhile, Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said troops had liberated the village of Rivnopil, in Donetsk Oblast. The taking of the town would have taken place on Sunday, the day after the revolt of Yevgeny Prigozhin against the Russian Ministry of Defence, during which a few thousand mercenaries of the Wagner group took control of the city of Rostov-on-Don, a fundamental logistic hub for coordinating military operations in Ukraine, and began to advance northwards stopping at 200 kilometres from Moscow.

Zelensky a Donetsk

On Monday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky visited troops stationed in Donetsk and presented medals to soldiers engaged in the liberation of the occupied territories.

In the tweet: “The front-line positions of the Ukrainian troops in the direction of Berdyansk. It is very important to be here today. I am especially pleased to greet the 3rd battalion of the Presidential Separate Brigade Hetman Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of the Armed Forces of Ukraine’s Ground Forces .

Thank you for standing up for Ukraine, fighting for our independence and freedom – freedom for each of us. Take care of yourself. If you save your lives, you will save Ukraine.”

Moscow meanwhile said two of its fighter jets intercepted a British Royal Airforce reconnaissance plane and two Typhoon fighters that strayed into Russian airspace over the Black Sea.

