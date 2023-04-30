Dodik on the recognition of Kosovo Info

“Why should Serbia support the territorial integrity of Bosnia and Herzegovina, if Bosnia and Herzegovina does not support the territorial integrity of Serbia?” said Dodik

The President of Republika Srpska Milorad Dodik said today that perhaps it was possible to formally meet the request of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, Ivica Dacic, and say that Bosnia and Herzegovina does not recognize Kosovo, but that damage was done in connection with the vote of BiH in the Council of Europe.

Reacting to Dacic’s statement that Sarajevo should declare whether or not it recognizes KosovoDodik asked “why would Serbia support the territorial integrity of BiH, if BiH does not support the territorial integrity of Serbia?”

“I think this led to the clearing up of the situation. The fact that the right of the BiH Presidency to decide on the vote on Kosovo’s admission to the Council of Europe was undermined indicates that BiH has already determined its position.”said Dodik.

He stated that the position of the chairman of the BiH Presidency, Željka Cvijanović, that BiH did not recognize Kosovo and that it should not recognize any position of Pristina anywhere, was ignored, the Republika Srpska radio and television reported.

