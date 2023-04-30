Home » Arket comes to Switzerland
H&M brings fashion label “Arket” to Switzerland – other brands are also moving into the ex-Manor building on Bahnhofstrasse

The Swedish fashion giant H&M is launching a new clothing brand in Switzerland. This is no coincidence: the attractiveness of the local market for international chains remains high. There is now also speculation about the clothing chain Uniqlo.

Arket will also operate a café with outdoor seating in Zurich.

One person’s joy is another’s sorrow. While the Manor department store chain has not found a successor solution in the city center even three years after being forced to move out of the Brannhof building on Zurich’s Bahnhofstrasse, the renovation work in the modernized building is almost complete. The owner, Swiss Life, had the former department store renovated and created new restaurant, shop and office space on Switzerland’s most prestigious shopping street.

