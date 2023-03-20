Cagliari is tied for fifth with Pisa. Claudio Ranieri and his boys have collected 45 points and are -5 from Bari who, alone, will try to defend his fourth place.

After the 4-1 against Ascoli and the 4-0 against Reggina, the rossoblù army has no intention of stopping. On April 1st it will be Sudtirol’s turn. While the Roman coach prepares the next one big championship match, there are rumors that Giulini and Bonato are already thinking about how to strengthen the offensive department for next season. But be careful because reaching Serie A could be fundamental.