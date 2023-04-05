The dogs of a resident of Subotica entered the yard of a kindergarten and attacked a four-year-old child.

Source: Shuterstock/Mondo/Uroš Arsić

The police in Subotica identified and found the owner of the dogs that attacked children in the yard of the kindergarten today in a neighborhood in that city. Municipal police and shelter workers found the owner and took the dogs away from him.

“It is suspected that the dogs of the fifty-nine-year-old man from Subotica were inadequately secured, as a result of which they managed to escape and attack a four-year-old child in the yard of a preschool facility. After this, near the city center, they slightly injured three children who were returning from school“, say the Police Department in Subotica.

According to the order of the Basic Public Prosecutor’s Office in Subotica, the police will file a criminal complaint against the suspect for causing general danger. According to unofficial information, the dog attack in Subotica happened in the Radijalac neighborhood, which is in the city center.

(WORLD/Blic)