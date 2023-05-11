Home » Đoković at the Milan Inter | match Sport
World

Đoković at the Milan Inter | match Sport

by admin
Đoković at the Milan Inter | match Sport

Novak Djokovic could not miss the spectacle.

Izvor: Milan TV/Screenshot

Novak Djokovic watches the historic match, Milan – Inter! Nole is at the San Siro this evening, where he will watch the semifinals of the Champions League, in which the city rivals from Milan will play, and it has long been known that he is a big fan of the host.

I spoke with Zlatan, we are good friends, we speak the same language. I believe in this team, the fans will give great support to the team from the stands, I hope for victory“, said Djokovic for Milan’s club television.

Djokovic often pointed out that he is a Rosso-Neri, it is known that he is in a friendly relationship with Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Milan fans were especially glad to see him on Wednesday evening.

Milan and Inter are playing a “European” city derby for the fifth time in European competitions, and Rosso-Nero fans are encouraged by history, because their team has never lost in the previous four games (two wins and two draws). This evening, Nole is also there to bring happiness to Stefan Pioli’s team.

Follow along with MONDO broadcast of the match Milan – Inter!

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

See also  BBC predicts five endings to Russia-Ukraine war - BBC News

You may also like

Ukraine-Russia war, today’s news May 11 | Kiev:...

Igoke in the final of the BIH League...

Margo Robi in a bikini | Fun

Trabia, game of 4 to pass the commissioner

Gun violence in the United States continues, people...

Died Franco Nicastro, historian of Sicilian autonomy and...

Tina Ivanovic about her first son | Entertainment

Weather forecast May 11, 2023 | weather forecast

Marco Mengoni, first video from Eurovision: his performance...

Usa, Trump attacks the EU: ‘It must give...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy