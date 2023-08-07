Home » Dominican LGTBI+ Community Marches for Justice and Diversity on 16th Anniversary of Pride Caravan
Dominican LGTBI+ Community Marches for Justice and Diversity on 16th Anniversary of Pride Caravan

Dominican LGTBI+ Community Marches for Justice and Diversity on 16th Anniversary of Pride Caravan

Title: LGBTQ+ Community in Dominican Republic Marches for Justice and Diversity

The LGTBI+ community of the Dominican Republic celebrated the 16th anniversary of the Pride Caravan in the country on Sunday, advocating for diversity and demanding justice for recently murdered or disappeared members of the community. Thousands of people gathered at the port of San Souci in Santo Domingo to participate in the event, which included a colorful five-kilometer march through the city center.

The focal point of the event was the remembrance of the 17 gays, lesbians, and transgender individuals who were either murdered or went missing recently. Attendees called for justice and criticized the authorities for their perceived negligence in investigating and solving these cases. “Today we want to remember the victims we have lost due to hate crimes and the disappeared as well because the Police have not done much to find them,” said Juanjo Cid, a pre-candidate for mayor.

Additionally, the LGBTQ+ community emphasized the need to uphold their constitutional rights, including access to health, justice, and education. They highlighted the prevalent violence and hate crimes faced by the community and stressed the importance of raising awareness and promoting respect and tolerance. Cid highlighted the discrimination faced by the transgender community in Dominican society.

Gender specialist consultant, Mirla Hernández, called for the recognition of discrimination based on sexual orientation in labor, educational, and social spheres. “More than tolerance, what we deserve is respect,” Hernández expressed. They also highlighted the existence of a legal framework that allows discrimination and called for a system where individuals can report violations and seek justice. Hernández further pointed out the issue of “torture therapy” practiced by some psychiatrists.

Both Hernández and Cid echoed the sentiment that the celebration of pride should extend beyond a one-day event and should be ongoing throughout the year. The LGBTQ+ community in the Dominican Republic is determined to continue fighting for their rights and for a society that embraces diversity and respects all its citizens.

Overall, the Pride Caravan in the Dominican Republic served as a platform for the LGTBI+ community to demand justice for the victims of hate crimes and disappearances, highlight the challenges they face, and advocate for their rights to be respected in all aspects of life.

