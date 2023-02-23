The second ABA league announced on Wednesday that it has determined the host for the final tournament of the current 2022/23 season.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

In question is the Slovenian Domžale, where the eight first-placed teams from the regular part of the season will fight for the title of the best.

The tournament will be held from April 12 to 16, and the host will be Helios, which has recorded a maximum of 10 victories in the previous 10 rounds and before the last “balloon” of the regular part in Široki Brijeg has already secured a place in F8.

The second-placed Banja Luka fighter, unless a miracle happens at “Pecara”, will also be a participant in the finals and will fight for the title in the second strongest regional competition according to the knockout system.

So far, the red and blue have recorded seven triumphs and three defeats, and depending on the other results, one more victory will be enough for them.

The winner of the title will be promoted to the ABA league, and the finalist will play against the penultimate team for placement in the regional elite, of course if it is not a club from Serbia due to the rule that five teams from one country cannot play in the ABA league. This is why the champion Zlatibor was “high” last season.

(mondo.ba)