Dora Piarulli, 80 years old, returns home. The judge of the Court of Lucca accepted the request of her daughter Anna to remove her mother from the Rsa Sanatrix of Aulla, who entered her structure for a month and a half against her will. It was the support administrator who decided for her last February, after a hospitalization in the Versilia hospital. “She doesn’t eat, she refuses medicines, she is letting herself go,” her daughter had said, denouncing the injustice she had been fighting for weeks. “I want to go back to my home, with the Navy, with my things, with the cats, everything,” the 80-year-old from Puglia who moved to Tuscany said a few days ago. Now the good news communicated by the lawyer Niccolò Domenici. Dora’s return to Camaiore will take place in the next few hours, assisted by the carer Marina in the place she loves most in the world. The woman stopped walking after the stroke that struck her last July. On 29 March, after an initial sentence which proved that the support administrator was right who had ordered her transfer to the RSA, the Court proceeded for a new hearing, this time agreeing with the woman. “In the previous hearing, the social worker and the support administrator said that I was the only obstacle preventing my mother from being admitted to hospital. And why did he hinder hospitalization?», continued Dora’s daughter, «certainly not for any prejudice against the administrator, but because in all these years I have always tried to respect my mother’s wishes. She that she wants to go home and be assisted by a carer in a suitable home and that she already has all the facilities to be able to accommodate her in the best possible way ».

Read also: